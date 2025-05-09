80th Anniversary of Mauthausen Liberation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Mauthausen-Gusen Concentration Camp complex was liberated by the 3rd U.S. Army on May 5, 1945. Descendants of survivors and liberators as well as national delegations and special interest-commemoration groups were in attendance for the Mauthausen Memorial 80th Liberation Ceremony, May 11, 2025. The U.S. delegation at the Mauthausen's International Liberation Ceremony was led by U.S. Embassy Vienna’s Chargé d'Affaires Kami Witmer; Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, U.S. European Command Chief of Staff; and the State Department's Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Ellen Germain, along with 7ATC’s JMRC as the color and honor guards. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)