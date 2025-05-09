Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary of Mauthausen Liberation

    MAUTHAUSEN, AUSTRIA

    05.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    The Mauthausen-Gusen Concentration Camp complex was liberated by the 3rd U.S. Army on May 5, 1945. Descendants of survivors and liberators as well as national delegations and special interest-commemoration groups were in attendance for the Mauthausen Memorial 80th Liberation Ceremony, May 11, 2025. The U.S. delegation at the Mauthausen's International Liberation Ceremony was led by U.S. Embassy Vienna’s Chargé d'Affaires Kami Witmer; Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, U.S. European Command Chief of Staff; and the State Department's Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Ellen Germain, along with 7ATC’s JMRC as the color and honor guards. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 11:34
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin
    WWII80inEurope

