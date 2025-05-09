Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flintlock 2025: 10 Nations Build Warrior Ethos at Local School

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    04.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Wright 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Army CAPT Sarene Felton, Flintlock planner, engages with students on the role of logistics in the military during a civil military event in Bingerville, Côte d'Ivoire. Mentors from 10 nations provided career mentoring and lead field exercises to build warrior ethos for more than 125 students participating in Flintlock 2025, U.S. Africa Command’s premier special operations exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Zachary Wright)

    AFRICOM, SOCOM, SOCAFRICA, Flintlock, CIV, FL25

