Flintlock 2025: 10 Nations Build Warrior Ethos at Local School

U.S. Army CAPT Sarene Felton, Flintlock planner, engages with students on the role of logistics in the military during a civil military event in Bingerville, Côte d'Ivoire. Mentors from 10 nations provided career mentoring and lead field exercises to build warrior ethos for more than 125 students participating in Flintlock 2025, U.S. Africa Command’s premier special operations exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Zachary Wright)
04.30.2025
05.12.2025
Interviews
|961921
|250430-F-CD213-9001
|DOD_110986451
|00:01:05
|Location:
ABIDJAN, CI
|2
|2
