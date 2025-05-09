Flintlock 2025: 10 Nations Build Warrior Ethos at Local School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army CAPT Sarene Felton, Flintlock planner, engages with students on the role of logistics in the military during a civil military event in Bingerville, Côte d'Ivoire. Mentors from 10 nations provided career mentoring and lead field exercises to build warrior ethos for more than 125 students participating in Flintlock 2025, U.S. Africa Command’s premier special operations exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Zachary Wright)