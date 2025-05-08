Stolen Cerberus XII; Guardians of the gate, masters of the sky

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961915" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany and Hellenic Air Force members work together during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, demonstrating static line jumps, low level maneuvers and aeromedical evacuation capabilities from Elefsina Air Base, Greece, April 29 - May 7, 2025. Stolen Cerberus aimed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities between the U.S. Air Force and Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)