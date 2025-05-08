Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Flag 25-1 Aerial B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A B-Roll Package consisting of aerial footage for Freedom Flag 25-1

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 03:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961907
    VIRIN: 250429-F-JJ878-1001
    Filename: DOD_110986035
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Flag 25-1 Aerial B-Roll Package, by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing
    Freedom Flag 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download