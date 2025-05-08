Republic of Korea and U.S. military aircraft participate in exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 from April 21 to May 1, 2025. FF 25-1 is a joint and bilateral military exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces that fosters trust, understanding and interoperability between allied forces through challenging, realistic scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 22:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961900
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-ME505-3100
|Filename:
|DOD_110985848
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Freedom Flag 2025, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.