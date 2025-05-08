Coast Guard medevacs captain from fishing vessel offshore Hawaii

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961814" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts an airdrop of antibiotics to a commercial fishing vessel 675 miles offshore Hilo, Hawaii, May 7, 2025. The 68-year-old captain of the fishing vessel had been reportedly experiencing symptoms including severe abdominal pain and fever. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets and Air Station Barbers Point)