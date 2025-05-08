Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs captain from fishing vessel offshore Hawaii

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts an airdrop of antibiotics to a commercial fishing vessel 675 miles offshore Hilo, Hawaii, May 7, 2025. The 68-year-old captain of the fishing vessel had been reportedly experiencing symptoms including severe abdominal pain and fever. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets and Air Station Barbers Point)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 00:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961814
    VIRIN: 250509-G-BQ071-1001
    Filename: DOD_110984290
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: HAWAII, US

