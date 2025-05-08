1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment Change of Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Boyles passed the guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Lewis during a change of responsibility ceremony honoring exemplary leadership and service for 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade on Feb. 21, 2025. The event recognized Command Sgt. Maj. Boyles’s distinguished tenure and formally welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Lewis as he assumes responsibility, marking a new chapter for the team. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)