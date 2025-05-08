Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Boyles passed the guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Lewis during a change of responsibility ceremony honoring exemplary leadership and service for 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade on Feb. 21, 2025. The event recognized Command Sgt. Maj. Boyles’s distinguished tenure and formally welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Lewis as he assumes responsibility, marking a new chapter for the team. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 20:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961807
|VIRIN:
|250221-A-TR140-1439
|Filename:
|DOD_110984120
|Length:
|00:21:11
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.