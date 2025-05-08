Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.21.2025

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Boyles passed the guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Lewis during a change of responsibility ceremony honoring exemplary leadership and service for 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade on Feb. 21, 2025. The event recognized Command Sgt. Maj. Boyles’s distinguished tenure and formally welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Lewis as he assumes responsibility, marking a new chapter for the team. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    IAMD
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC)
    U.S. Army Japan
    1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion

