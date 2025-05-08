Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961805" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Newly commissioned 2nd Lt. Zrahra Johnson speaks about her experience with the Syracuse University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps commissioning ceremony and Green to Gold program May 9, 2025, at the National Veterans Resource Center in Syracuse, New York. The 10th Mountain Division’s enduring collaboration with the Army ROTC program reflects its strategic investment in leadership development, ensuring that future officers are equipped with the values, skills, and experience needed to lead in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)