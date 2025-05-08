MCTSSA Dynamis Prototypes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity helped develop the latest technologies, like the small form factor systems Marine Air-to-Ground Command and Control Prototype (MCP) and the Dynamis Mesh (DM), to ensure that the processing of this raw information into a more portable platform. These systems close the gap between the fight tonight and fight tomorrow solutions to hold that adversary at risk, or punish with speed and violence. (U.S. Marine Corps video directed by Eduardo Gutierrez, Joseph Vincent)