    MCTSSA Dynamis Prototypes

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Kurtis Chan and Moises Rodriguez

    Deputy Commandant for Information

    Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity helped develop the latest technologies, like the small form factor systems Marine Air-to-Ground Command and Control Prototype (MCP) and the Dynamis Mesh (DM), to ensure that the processing of this raw information into a more portable platform. These systems close the gap between the fight tonight and fight tomorrow solutions to hold that adversary at risk, or punish with speed and violence. (U.S. Marine Corps video directed by Eduardo Gutierrez, Joseph Vincent)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 14:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961776
    VIRIN: 241210-O-YD688-7667
    Filename: DOD_110983480
    Length: 00:09:42
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    information warfare
    Fight Tonight
    Information and Technology

