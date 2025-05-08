Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-SEA 25 Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, as a stand-in force, completing their Fiscal Year 2025 deployment and for the first time, completing a full six-month rotation. After compositing in July, 2024, MRF-SEA personnel completed exercises and operations in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, and Singapore, comprised with elements from I Marine Expeditionary Force such as 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment; 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion; and 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the international date line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 12:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961727
    VIRIN: 250509-M-DC769-1001
    Filename: DOD_110982773
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-SEA 25 Deployment, by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Marines
    1stmardiv
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    MRFSEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download