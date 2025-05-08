MRF-SEA 25 Deployment

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, as a stand-in force, completing their Fiscal Year 2025 deployment and for the first time, completing a full six-month rotation. After compositing in July, 2024, MRF-SEA personnel completed exercises and operations in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, and Singapore, comprised with elements from I Marine Expeditionary Force such as 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment; 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion; and 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the international date line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)
|05.09.2025
|05.09.2025 12:18
|Video Productions
|961727
|250509-M-DC769-1001
|DOD_110982773
|00:02:35
|US
|1
|1
