Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Full Wyvern 1 Radio: May 9, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,' Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31 FW command chief, discuss upcoming events at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 9, 2025. Throughout the segment, Clark and Flores touched on Viper Week, Police Week, and the 31st anniversary of the 31 FW. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 12:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 961725
    VIRIN: 250509-F-YT022-1003
    Filename: DOD_110982741
    Length: 00:12:40
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full Wyvern 1 Radio: May 9, 2025, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing, Return With Honor, 31st of the 31st, Italy, Police Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download