Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. Army National Guard pilots conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    D.C. Army National Guard pilots conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training with members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 23–24, 2025. By simulating hurricane-force winds, thunder, lightning, and storm surge, HUET aims to build the skills needed to escape and endure, increasing survivability after a water landing. (U.S. Army National Guard video by MAJ Robert Schapiro; Edited by Air National Guard Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 12:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961724
    VIRIN: 250509-Z-IC909-1001
    Filename: DOD_110982738
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Army National Guard pilots conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Helicopter Underwater Egress Trainer
    HUET

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download