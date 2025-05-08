D.C. Army National Guard pilots conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training with members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 23–24, 2025. By simulating hurricane-force winds, thunder, lightning, and storm surge, HUET aims to build the skills needed to escape and endure, increasing survivability after a water landing. (U.S. Army National Guard video by MAJ Robert Schapiro; Edited by Air National Guard Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 12:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961724
|VIRIN:
|250509-Z-IC909-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110982738
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. Army National Guard pilots conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
