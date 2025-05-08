Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evolution of Cyber Technology | 250 Years of Enabling The Army (Part 6)

    ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Christopher Nwagbara 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    The Army's first supercomputer, the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer (ENIAC), was housed at APG and marked the start of large-scale military computing.

    Check out the latest video in our Army 250th birthday series to learn more about the evolution of cyber technology.

    Location: ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, US

    Cyber security
    Cyber Defense Operations
    #Cyber
    #ARMY250
    #ENIAC
    #DCO

