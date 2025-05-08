U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition test their abilities to treat casualties and provide first aid during a medical competence event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 8, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961687
|VIRIN:
|250508-Z-IK914-2915
|Filename:
|DOD_110982047
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
This work, B-roll: R2BWC medical event, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
