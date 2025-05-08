Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: R2BWC mystery event

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition test their fitness and essential Soldier skills during a “mystery event” at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 8, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Delaware National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Virginia National Guard
    West Virginia National Guard
    Maryland National Guard
    District of Columbia National Guard

