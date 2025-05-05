31st MEU conducts CSSA during MEUEX B-Roll

U.S. Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 31 and Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a reconnaissance patrol during a Combat Supply Secure Area simulation as part of MEU Exercise at LZ Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 7, 2025. Marines with CLB-Alpha Company participated in an exercise to enhance interoperability and strengthen ship-to-shore capabilities. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 01:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961657
|VIRIN:
|250509-M-BA875-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110981429
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
