    31st MEU conducts CSSA during MEUEX B-Roll

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 31 and Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a reconnaissance patrol during a Combat Supply Secure Area simulation as part of MEU Exercise at LZ Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 7, 2025. Marines with CLB-Alpha Company participated in an exercise to enhance interoperability and strengthen ship-to-shore capabilities. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 01:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961657
    VIRIN: 250509-M-BA875-2001
    Filename: DOD_110981429
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conducts CSSA during MEUEX B-Roll, by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

