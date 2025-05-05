31st MEU conducts CSSA during MEUEX B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 31 and Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a reconnaissance patrol during a Combat Supply Secure Area simulation as part of MEU Exercise at LZ Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 7, 2025. Marines with CLB-Alpha Company participated in an exercise to enhance interoperability and strengthen ship-to-shore capabilities. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)