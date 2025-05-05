Multinational military personnel attend an engineering civic action project ceremony in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Sampaloc elementary school, Bulacan, Philippines, May 8, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 23:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961651
|VIRIN:
|250508-M-TE664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110981420
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25: Engineering Civic Action Project Ceremony, by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.