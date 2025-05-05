Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Engineering Civic Action Project Ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Multinational military personnel attend an engineering civic action project ceremony in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Sampaloc elementary school, Bulacan, Philippines, May 8, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 23:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961651
    VIRIN: 250508-M-TE664-1001
    Filename: DOD_110981420
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Balikatan 25, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan, Philippines, Marines

