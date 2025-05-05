Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Lead NCO Leadership Seminar with United Arab Emirates Air Force and Royal Saudi Navy

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Master Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown    

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Forces Central Command and Task Force 51/5 conducted the Task Force Nineteen Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Seminar with senior leadership from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force at a base in Abu Dhabi and with the Royal Saudi Navy at the Eastern Fleet base in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, from April 11 to 17, 2025. The seminar brought together U.S. Marines, along with senior and junior airmen from the UAE Air Force and sailors from the Royal Saudi Navy, to exchange leadership principles, enhance interoperability, and strengthen regional security. Discussions focused on ethical decision-making, risk assessment, and operational planning—further advancing regional cooperation and military partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mr. Ruben Cordero)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 19:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961642
    VIRIN: 250415-M-FA455-4591
    Filename: DOD_110981191
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AE

