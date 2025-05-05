U.S. Marines Lead NCO Leadership Seminar with United Arab Emirates Air Force and Royal Saudi Navy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Forces Central Command and Task Force 51/5 conducted the Task Force Nineteen Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Seminar with senior leadership from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force at a base in Abu Dhabi and with the Royal Saudi Navy at the Eastern Fleet base in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, from April 11 to 17, 2025. The seminar brought together U.S. Marines, along with senior and junior airmen from the UAE Air Force and sailors from the Royal Saudi Navy, to exchange leadership principles, enhance interoperability, and strengthen regional security. Discussions focused on ethical decision-making, risk assessment, and operational planning—further advancing regional cooperation and military partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mr. Ruben Cordero)