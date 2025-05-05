U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Forces Central Command and Task Force 51/5 conducted the Task Force Nineteen Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Seminar with senior leadership from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force at a base in Abu Dhabi and with the Royal Saudi Navy at the Eastern Fleet base in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, from April 11 to 17, 2025. The seminar brought together U.S. Marines, along with senior and junior airmen from the UAE Air Force and sailors from the Royal Saudi Navy, to exchange leadership principles, enhance interoperability, and strengthen regional security. Discussions focused on ethical decision-making, risk assessment, and operational planning—further advancing regional cooperation and military partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mr. Ruben Cordero)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 19:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961642
|VIRIN:
|250415-M-FA455-4591
|Filename:
|DOD_110981191
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines Lead NCO Leadership Seminar with United Arab Emirates Air Force and Royal Saudi Navy, by MGySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.