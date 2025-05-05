B-roll: R2BWC obstacle course

U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition test their marksmanship, endurance and resilience during the day two marksmanship, obstacle course and rappelling events at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and were tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Annie M. Riley)
|05.07.2025
|05.08.2025 18:05
|B-Roll
|961640
|250507-Z-HB431-2881
|DOD_110981095
|00:05:38
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
