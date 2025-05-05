B-roll: R2BWC rappel and climb

U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition test their endurance and resilience during a rappelling and climbing event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Annie M. Riley)
