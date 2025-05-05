Evolution of Cyber Technology | 250 Years of Enabling The Army (Part 6)

The Army's first supercomputer, the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer (ENIAC), was housed at APG and marked the start of large-scale military computing.
Check out the latest video in our Army 250th birthday series to learn more about the evolution of cyber technology.
