Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the MHS - May 8, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 5-9, 2025, includes a message of gratitude for military nurses by a former nurse and top military health leader, the 2025 Military Health System Conference, the impact of the Brandon Act, and more news.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 15:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 961607
    VIRIN: 250508-O-TR188-9076
    Filename: DOD_110980605
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MHS - May 8, 2025, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHS, news room, update, around, health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download