U.S. Marines lead multinational force M17 range during TRADEWINDS 25

U.S. Marines lead a combined M17 pistol range for TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) participants at Teteron Barracks in Teteron Bay, Trinidad and Tobago, May 3, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SSG Priscilla Desormeaux)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961559
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-ZT166-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110979916
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
