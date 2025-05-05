Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Officials Discuss IT and AI Posture With House Committee

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Members of the House Armed Services Committee cyber, information technologies and innovation subcommittee receive testimony from Defense Department officials regarding the department’s current technological matters, technology adoption and enterprise-wide modernization efforts during a hearing in Washington, May 8, 2025. Witnesses include Douglas Matty, DOD chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, and Katie Arrington, performing the duties of DOD chief information officer.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 11:03
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:06:32
    This work, DOD Officials Discuss IT and AI Posture With House Committee , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLive
    Defense on Demand

