U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a live fire and breach demolition exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 16, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 06:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961514
|VIRIN:
|250424-A-DT978-3003
|Filename:
|DOD_110979343
|Length:
|00:07:09
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Regimental Engineers Clear the Way, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.