Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regimental Engineers Clear the Way

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.24.2025

    Video by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a live fire and breach demolition exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 16, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 06:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961514
    VIRIN: 250424-A-DT978-3003
    Filename: DOD_110979343
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regimental Engineers Clear the Way, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ToujoursPret
    VictoryCorps : V-Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download