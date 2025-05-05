Armed forces of the Philippines and U.S service members deliver a ‘Bundle of Joy’ to Dugui San Isidro Elementary School during Exercise Balikatan 25, Dugui San Isidro, Virac, Catanduanes, May 6, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 01:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961483
|VIRIN:
|250506-M-HJ365-5832
|Filename:
|DOD_110978983
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|DUGUI, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippines forces, ‘Bundle of Joy’ reaches Dugui San Isidro Elementary School., by Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.