    Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippines forces, provide aid to Barangay Dugui San Isidro, Virac, locals.

    DUGUI, PHILIPPINES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Simon Saravia 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members teach first aid care and life saving techniques to the community of San Isidro during Exercise Balikatan 25 in Dugui San Isidro, Virac, Catanduanes, May 5, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 01:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961482
    VIRIN: 250503-M-HJ365-2588
    Filename: DOD_110978903
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: DUGUI, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippines forces, provide aid to Barangay Dugui San Isidro, Virac, locals., by Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan 25, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan, Philippine , HCA

