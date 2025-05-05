Balikatan 25: 3d LCT and PMC conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Event with AFP (B Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct the counter-landing live-fire event during Exercise Balikatan 25 in Aparri, Philippines, May 3, 2025. This training was conducted alongside U.S. Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, and Philippine Soldiers with Army Artillery Regiment and the Philippine Army Armored Division. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)