    Balikatan 25: 3d LCT and PMC conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Event with AFP (B Roll)

    APPARI, PHILIPPINES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct the counter-landing live-fire event during Exercise Balikatan 25 in Aparri, Philippines, May 3, 2025. This training was conducted alongside U.S. Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, and Philippine Soldiers with Army Artillery Regiment and the Philippine Army Armored Division. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 01:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961475
    VIRIN: 250501-M-MI096-2001
    PIN: 897987
    Filename: DOD_110978817
    Length: 00:07:57
    Location: APPARI, PH

    This work, Balikatan 25: 3d LCT and PMC conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Event with AFP (B Roll), by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d LCT
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

