Balikatan 25: Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, a Transformation in Contact (TiC) enabled Battalion, and 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct a counter landing live fire in Northern Luzon, Philippines alongside U.S. Marines with the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment and Servicemembers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Aparri, Cagayan Valley, Philippines, May 3, 2025. This exercise enhanced combined readiness by training U.S. and Philippine forces to counter a simulated adversary assault on key maritime terrain.



Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)