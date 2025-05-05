Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOTG conducts maritime TRAP course

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Navy Sailors with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 participated in a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel course off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 5, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, conducted the waterborne TRAP operation to develop and standardize procedures for hoist operations in a maritime environment while utilizing the MV-22 Osprey and U.S. Navy rescue swimmers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, EOTG conducts maritime TRAP course, by Sgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

