    JRTC 25-07 L2A2 Vicksburg FARP B-roll

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) arrive by helicopter to the Vicksburg, MS Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) run by the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade and the 101st Division Support Brigade on May 6, 2025 as part of their travel to the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC). This air movement represents a Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) which moves a brigade worth of combat power over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, going from Fort Campbell, KY to Fort Johnson, LA. (B-roll package by MSG Anthony Hewitt, 101st Airborne Division (AA))

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961424
    VIRIN: 250506-A-YM156-3724
    Filename: DOD_110977911
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Vicksburg
    air assault
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    L2A2
    JRTC 25-07

