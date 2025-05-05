JRTC 25-07 L2A2 Vicksburg FARP B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) arrive by helicopter to the Vicksburg, MS Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) run by the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade and the 101st Division Support Brigade on May 6, 2025 as part of their travel to the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC). This air movement represents a Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) which moves a brigade worth of combat power over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, going from Fort Campbell, KY to Fort Johnson, LA. (B-roll package by MSG Anthony Hewitt, 101st Airborne Division (AA))