    41st IBCT Mobilization Ceremony

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon National Guard held a mobilization ceremony for Soldiers with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) at the Salem Armory Auditorium, May 4, 2025, in Salem Ore. (Courtesy video by Bryan Longoria, Office of Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961419
    VIRIN: 250504-Z-A3543-1111
    Filename: DOD_110977871
    Length: 00:25:05
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US

    TAGS

    41st IBCT
    Oregon National Guard
    mobilization ceremony
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    TF BATAAN

