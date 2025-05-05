41st IBCT Mobilization Ceremony

The Oregon National Guard held a mobilization ceremony for Soldiers with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) at the Salem Armory Auditorium, May 4, 2025, in Salem Ore. (Courtesy video by Bryan Longoria, Office of Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961419
|VIRIN:
|250504-Z-A3543-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_110977871
|Length:
|00:25:05
|Location:
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
