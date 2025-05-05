Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MICC 3rd quarter FY 2025 Town hall recap

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    #ICYMI: The #MICC wrapped up its 3rd quarter FY25 town hall last week. The hybrid event included a small, in-person group of fewer than 70 and a wide virtual reach, totaling more than 1000 attendees! Watch as we highlight key takeaways!

    #ContractingForSoldiers
    #WinEveryDay

    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MICC 3rd quarter FY 2025 Town hall recap, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

