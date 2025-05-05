Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWTW High School Invitational

    CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Training Wing held a competition for regional high schools to promote physical fitness and teamwork May 3, 2025, at Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)

    TAGS

    JROTC
    special warfare
    SWTW
    SpecialWarfareInvitational
    SWInspo2025

