    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers operate counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems during Combined Resolve 25-02

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.06.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. 1Lt William Maurer, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, talks about the EnforceAir 2
    CUAS Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Drone Detector for operation during
    Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center,
    Hohenfels Training Area,Hohenfels, Germany, May 7, 2025. The EnforceAir 2
    cUAS is designed to defend against unmanned aerial systems by creating a
    protection plan for units that is able to detect UAS threats, return drones to
    point-of-origin, and take over drones in order to ground them.
    Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative,
    which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-
    unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and
    current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene
    Cintron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 13:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961408
    VIRIN: 250506-A-FO268-6477
    Filename: DOD_110977767
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers operate counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems during Combined Resolve 25-02, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

