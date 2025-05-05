3rd Infantry Division Soldiers operate counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems during Combined Resolve 25-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. 1Lt William Maurer, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, talks about the EnforceAir 2

CUAS Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Drone Detector for operation during

Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center,

Hohenfels Training Area,Hohenfels, Germany, May 7, 2025. The EnforceAir 2

cUAS is designed to defend against unmanned aerial systems by creating a

protection plan for units that is able to detect UAS threats, return drones to

point-of-origin, and take over drones in order to ground them.

Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative,

which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-

unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and

current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene

Cintron)