3rd Infantry Division Soldiers operate counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems during Combined Resolve 25-02

U.S. 1Lt William Maurer, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, talks about the EnforceAir 2
CUAS Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Drone Detector for operation during
Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center,
Hohenfels Training Area,Hohenfels, Germany, May 7, 2025. The EnforceAir 2
cUAS is designed to defend against unmanned aerial systems by creating a
protection plan for units that is able to detect UAS threats, return drones to
point-of-origin, and take over drones in order to ground them.
Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative,
which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-
unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and
current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene
Cintron)
|05.06.2025
|05.07.2025 13:12
|Video Productions
|961408
|250506-A-FO268-6477
|DOD_110977767
|00:00:43
|BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
