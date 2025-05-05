Picatinny Arsenal toiletry drive helps local non-profits support victims of domestic abuse

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - During April, Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Alberta Cole, challenged the installation’s workforce to help victims of domestic and sexual violence by dropping off new, unopened toiletry items for distribution to northern New Jersey families in need.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 12:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961394
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-GY890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110977641
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
