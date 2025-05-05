Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Picatinny Arsenal toiletry drive helps local non-profits support victims of domestic abuse

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - During April, Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Alberta Cole, challenged the installation’s workforce to help victims of domestic and sexual violence by dropping off new, unopened toiletry items for distribution to northern New Jersey families in need.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 12:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961394
    VIRIN: 250507-A-GY890-1001
    Filename: DOD_110977641
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Picatinny Arsenal toiletry drive helps local non-profits support victims of domestic abuse, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Picatinny Arsenal toiletry drive helps local non-profits support victims of domestic abuse

