    Honoring Our Nurses & Medical Technicians

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    This week we say thank you to Team BAMC's amazing nurses and medical
    technicians. Their unwavering dedication, compassion, and expertise are at the heart of
    everything we do - caring for our patients while supporting the overall
    readiness of our military forces.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 11:40
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

