2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition

Join us May 12-16, 2025 as 12 Soldiers compete to be Region V's Best Warrior, hosted by the Oklahoma Army National Guard.



The Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging competition that tests competitors on a variety of technical and tactical skills. The National Guard plays a vital role in defending American and serving our local communities. Competitions like this build esprit de corps and encourage Citizen-Soldiers to improve their individual skills, which creates a more ready and adaptable force to respond to federal and state missions.