    2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Join us May 12-16, 2025 as 12 Soldiers compete to be Region V's Best Warrior, hosted by the Oklahoma Army National Guard.

    The Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging competition that tests competitors on a variety of technical and tactical skills. The National Guard plays a vital role in defending American and serving our local communities. Competitions like this build esprit de corps and encourage Citizen-Soldiers to improve their individual skills, which creates a more ready and adaptable force to respond to federal and state missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 09:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961368
    VIRIN: 250507-Z-DX255-7345
    Filename: DOD_110977063
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    TAGS

    OKNG
    National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    RBWCOK2025

