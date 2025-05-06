Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: May 6, 2025

    JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Two B-1B Lancers from the Ninth Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, land on the runway after returning from their sixth mission for Bomber Task Force 25-2 at Misawa Air Base, Japan. U.S. Marines from Third Marine Division load the Navy and Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System onto a US Air Force C-130 Hercules with the 39th Airlift Squadron during the Maritime Key Terrain Security Operations event, as part of Exercise Balikatan 25 on an island in the Philippines. U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit locate, treat and transport a simulated casualty during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise as part of MEU exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 01:58
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: May 6, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Misawa Air Base, Dyess Air Force Base

