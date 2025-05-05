Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippine, Australian forces conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in Rizal, Philippines

Philippine Marines with the 3rd Marine Brigade, Australian Defense Force Soldiers with 5th/7th, Royal Australian Regiment, and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, participate in a counter landing live fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 20:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961292
|VIRIN:
|250501-M-KE598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110975949
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
