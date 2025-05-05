Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippine, Australian forces conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in Rizal, Philippines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Philippine Marines with the 3rd Marine Brigade, Australian Defense Force Soldiers with 5th/7th, Royal Australian Regiment, and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, participate in a counter landing live fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 20:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961292
    VIRIN: 250501-M-KE598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110975949
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippine, Australian forces conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in Rizal, Philippines, by LCpl Benjamin Catindig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    Friends Partners Allies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download