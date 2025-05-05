Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Leaders Talk Military Readiness With House Committee, Part 1 of 2

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Department leaders testify during a House Armed Services Committee subcommittee hearing on military readiness in Washington, May 6, 2025. Witnesses include: Army Gen. James J. Mingus, vice chief of staff of the Army; Navy Adm. James W. Kilby, vice chief of naval operations; Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps; Air Force Lt. Gen. Adrian L. Spain, deputy chief of staff for operations; and Space Force Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, vice chief of space operations.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 20:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 961290
    Filename: DOD_110975940
    Length: 01:27:04
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

