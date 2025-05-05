Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Mercy Flys into JRTC

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    AH-64 Apaches assigned to the 1st Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment "Expect No Mercy," 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) fly to Louisiana on May 6, 2025, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. No Mercy will provide aviation support during the 101st Airborne Division's rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961286
    VIRIN: 250506-A-ID763-6077
    Filename: DOD_110975877
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    101st Airborne Division
    JRTC
    101st CAB
    Apache
    AH-64
    1-101

