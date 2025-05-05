No Mercy Flys into JRTC

AH-64 Apaches assigned to the 1st Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment "Expect No Mercy," 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) fly to Louisiana on May 6, 2025, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. No Mercy will provide aviation support during the 101st Airborne Division's rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
Date Taken:
05.06.2025
Date Posted:
05.06.2025 19:12
Location:
US
