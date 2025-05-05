Faces of DLA: Erickson Tabucol, DLA Disposition Services, Pearl Harbor, HI

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Erickson Tabucol. He is a dedicated member of the DLA Disposition team who are the premiere source for reutilization, transfer, donation and turn-in of property and offer a wide variety of services for the warfighter. Erickson also serves proudly with the Hawaii Army National Guard and they respond to natural disasters such as the devastating Maui fire. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

505848-Q