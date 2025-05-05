Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Assesses Historic Eliot School of Art for Structural Preservation in Pasadena

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel assess the structural integrity of the historic Eliot School of Art in Pasadena, California, to determine if the tower can be preserved. The city hopes to retain key elements of the building’s architecture due to its cultural and historical significance.

    USACE is actively working in partnership with Los Angeles County, CalOES, FEMA and other partners to support the Southern California wildfire recovery efforts. USACE currently has more than 450 personnel on site and around 3,000 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation. Additionally, there are more than 200 crews working 12-hour days, seven days a week for the express purpose of removing debris to mitigate risk to public health, protecting the environment and speeding community recovery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961224
    VIRIN: 250416-A-KL057-7750
    Filename: DOD_110973882
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Assesses Historic Eliot School of Art for Structural Preservation in Pasadena, by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    debris
    LA Wildfires25
    SoCal Wildfire
    SoCal Wildfire Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download