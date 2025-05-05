John and Margarita Steger, residents of Altadena, California, stand on their property after losing their home in the Eaton Fires. The couple shares their determination to rebuild and strengthen their community with support from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which will assist with debris removal. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Marti Allen)
USACE is actively working in partnership with Los Angeles County, CalOES, FEMA and other partners to support the Southern California wildfire recovery efforts. USACE currently has more than 450 personnel on site and around 3,000 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation. Additionally, there are more than 200 crews working 12-hour days, seven days a week for the express purpose of removing debris to mitigate risk to public health, protecting the environment and speeding community recovery.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 09:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961222
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-KL057-4896
|Filename:
|DOD_110973870
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Altadena Couple Determined to Rebuild After Eaton Fires with USACE Support, by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
