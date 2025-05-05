Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military medics participate in medical training at LRMC simulation center

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Military medics from Kosovo, Armenia, Albania and Moldova participate in a medical training event at Landstuhl, Germany, April 22 - 25, 2025. The event was held by The U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Global Health Engagement team and the U.S. Army’s European Medical Simulation Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 09:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961217
    VIRIN: 250502-F-SL051-1001
    Filename: DOD_110973748
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Medical Training
    partnership
    readiness
    teamwork
    LRMC Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

