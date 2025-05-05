Military medics participate in medical training at LRMC simulation center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military medics from Kosovo, Armenia, Albania and Moldova participate in a medical training event at Landstuhl, Germany, April 22 - 25, 2025. The event was held by The U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Global Health Engagement team and the U.S. Army’s European Medical Simulation Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)