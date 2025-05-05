Military medics from Kosovo, Armenia, Albania and Moldova participate in a medical training event at Landstuhl, Germany, April 22 - 25, 2025. The event was held by The U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Global Health Engagement team and the U.S. Army’s European Medical Simulation Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 09:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961217
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-SL051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110973748
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Military medics participate in medical training at LRMC simulation center, by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
