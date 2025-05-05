21st Theater Sustainment Command's Best Squad Competition 2025

The Best Squad Competition is a U.S. Army event where squads compete in physical fitness, weapons proficiency, warrior tasks, battle drills and leadership challenges to determine the most cohesive, technically skilled, and combat-ready team in the force. U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kadence Connors
