CVW-5 Flyover at Friendship Day Iwakuni

250505-N-KW492-2001 IWAKUNI, Japan (May 5, 2025) - A CMV-22B Osprey, E-2D Hawkeye, F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18F Super Hornet, F/A-18E Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, fly in formation during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 46th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2025. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. CVW-5 is the U.S. Navy’s only permanently forward deployed air wing and consists of nine squadrons flying F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Hawkeyes, CMV-22B Ospreys and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks used to conduct carrier air warfare operations and assist in the planning, control, coordination and integration of air wing squadrons in support of carrier air warfare. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)