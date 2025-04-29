Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CVW-5 Flyover at Friendship Day Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    250505-N-KW492-2001 IWAKUNI, Japan (May 5, 2025) - A CMV-22B Osprey, E-2D Hawkeye, F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18F Super Hornet, F/A-18E Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, fly in formation during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 46th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2025. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. CVW-5 is the U.S. Navy’s only permanently forward deployed air wing and consists of nine squadrons flying F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Hawkeyes, CMV-22B Ospreys and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks used to conduct carrier air warfare operations and assist in the planning, control, coordination and integration of air wing squadrons in support of carrier air warfare. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 02:32
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Flyovers
    Friendship Day 2025
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5

