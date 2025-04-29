Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendship Day 2025: U.S. Naval Flight Officer Lt. Kyle Mckean Interview

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    AFN - Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Lt. Kyle Mckean, a Naval Flight Officer with VAW-125, gives an interview during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 21:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961185
    VIRIN: 250504-M-RK873-9253
    Filename: DOD_110972647
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    USMC
    airshow
    JMSDF
    MCAS Iwakauni
    Friendship Day 2025
    U.S. Navy Lt. Kyle Mckean

