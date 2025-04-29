Friendship Day 2025: JMSDF Fly-over

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force OP-3 Orion, US-2 aircraft and MCH-101 medium-lift transport helicopters with Air Rescue Squadron (ARS) 71, Fleet Air Wing 31, conduct a flight demonstration during the JMSDF and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
